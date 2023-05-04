We have been blessed with much-needed rain that makes flowers bloom and trees blossom. Spring/summer has arrived; everyone enjoy the beauty God has provided.
Belated birthday wishes to Dennis Thomas who celebrated on May 1. Happy anniversary wishes to Art and Norma Powlison on May 4 and Brad and Carrie Robbins on May 11.
What a joy to have Ellen Harris Dreese home from Arizona for two weeks. It was a bittersweet visit; it was sad attending the memorial service for her sister, Linda Baker, but a happy for time with family and friends. Prayers of peace and comfort are requested for Debbie Bowen and her family.
Another “Messy Church” will be held at Mainesburg United Methodist Church on Saturday, May 13 from 4-6 p.m. It’s a free, casual event that includes a meal. Stop by and experience God in a new way.
Roseville Borough and Rutland Township residents spring clean-up will be on Saturday, May 13 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. behind the township building. No tires, household trash, hazardous waste, paints or demolition will be accepted. The regular recycling bins will also be available along with electronic recycling by J&D Recycling at a fee payable that day. For information, call 570-549-4503.
A Mother’s Day chicken barbecue will be held on Sunday, May 16 from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. (or until sold out) in Daggett at the Big Elm Fire Station, 7744 State Route 549. Cost for a dinner, which includes a chicken half, potato, cole slaw, beans, roll for $10 or just a chicken half for $8. Please support our local fire and EMS volunteers.
Roseville United Methodist Church will host a movie night on Friday, May 5 in the downstairs fellowship hall. “Endurance,” the story of Ernest Shackleton and the voyage of the Endurance, will begin at 7 p.m.
Be a friend, be a blessing, spread joy everywhere you go.