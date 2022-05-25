The Spring Clean-up Day at the Rutland Township building was very productive. Thank you to the township and borough attendants for overseeing at the site.
Election Day had a fair voter turnout for Roseville Borough and Rutland Township; hopefully you exercised your right to vote.
American flags have been placed on veteran’s graves at the Roseville Community Cemetery. Thank you to Tom and Linda Dunkleberger for doing this project the last several years.
Welcome to the new borough residents Jordan McCaslin and Tiffani Zbikowski; a few months ago they purchased the former Tory Sargent property.
It is very hard and sad to report the death of Roseville community resident, Marcia Loughner. Marcia, a very special lady and friend to all, passed away on May 13. She cared for and showed dogs professionally, winning multiple titles and, with husband John, owned and operated Woodbine Boarding Kennels. Their son, Kyle, operates “Produce Anytime,” our local fruit and vegetable stand. Heartfelt thoughts and prayers are extended to her family; she will be greatly missed.
Congratulations to Tristyn and Conner Shuman, sons of Tom and Becky Shuman. In March they competed in Hershey and won states for North Penn-Mansfield High School FBLA. They will go to Chicago in June for nationals. On May 11, Tristyn graduated from the Tioga County Youth Leadership Program.
Prayers are requested for Luanne and Gary Kriner, Bill Cook, Pat and Jack Nares.
Happy birthday wishes go to Deb Tavares on May 26. Leroy and Linda Kasper will celebrate their 68th wedding anniversary on May 29.