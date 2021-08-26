A lovely bridal shower for Kathryn Derleth was held on Aug. 14. Wedding bells will be ringing for Kathryn and Nick Seeley on Oct. 16.
The Roseville United Methodist Church ice cream machine and helpers were busy preparing three varieties on Aug. 16 for the Strawberry Festival. On the 21st, a wonderful crowd arrived to enjoy a meal along with dessert of shortcake and the tasty ice cream treat; thankfully the rain held off until the end. A huge thank you goes to the customers and the wonderful helpers. Local and global missions will benefit from this ministry event.
Barbara Lulevitch enjoyed a recent visit from her sister Jane. Visiting at the home of Don and Mary Sirgey were daughter, Jenn, Abby and Logan Nichols. Scott and Wendy Baker spent time with daughter, Kaitlyn and mom, Donna. All were in attendance at the festival.
The date of Aug. 28 is a special day to celebrate a birthday for Tasa Vlajic turning 96; Diane Stage; Jane Montague and George Fethers turning 88. Luann Morgan will celebrate on Aug. 29 and Linda Harwick on Sep.t 3. Happy anniversary wishes go to Rick and Deb Tavares on Sept. 4.
Expression of sympathy are extended to the family of Gerald Crum. Continued prayers are needed for Bev Wilcox and Annie Clark. Also, prayers are requested for Ron Gordon. The children are returning to school so keep them in your prayers as well as teachers and bus drivers. Pay special attention to the yellow buses; they carry precious cargo.
Take advantage of the back to school supply specials at stores to fill your shoeboxes for the 2021 Operation Christmas Child ministry. Boxes will be arriving soon.