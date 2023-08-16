The Tioga County Fair had a good week of animal shows and lots of entertainment. Unfortunately, rain was a factor off and on especially for the final day’s fireworks. It was great to see familiar faces and everyone enjoying themselves.
Roseville is pleased to share our friend with the Tioga County Fair. Jennie York, Tioga County Fair board secretary, was honored as the 2023 Friend of the Fair on Aug. 12. Not only has Jennie volunteered 16 years of dedicated service to the Fair, she is also a valuable member of the Roseville community and United Methodist Church. Congratulations Jennie; the recognition is well-deserved.
Those celebrating birthdays this week include Rich Jennings on Aug. 23 and Linda Dunkleberger on Aug. 25.
I am saddened to report the death of another borough resident; Donald Bryant passed on Aug. 7. Sympathy also expressed to the family of Dolly Garvelli.
Continued prayers are asked for Alene York and Sierra McKay, and prayers of peace and comfort for Richard Sterling.
It’s corn on the cob time. Enjoy a corn roast dinner at the Mainesburg United Methodist Church on Saturday, Aug. 26 from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. The menu includes ham, corn on the cob, salads, rolls, bread, watermelon and desserts. Adults are $10, kids 5-12: $5 and under 5 are free.
Words to grow by: Never forget how blessed you are. Don’t be negative when you have so much to be positive about.