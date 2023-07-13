Our freedom shone bright as did the sun and humidity on July 4. After a three-year hiatus, Roseville and Mansfield community pride were evident. The day included many activities, an awesome parade and wonderful fireworks. Forty plus Rinky Dink band and lawn chair brigade members were back in action to perform in the parade for everyone’s enjoyment. Seeing smiles and waves made it all worth while. Thank you to the Mansfield 4th of July committee, the Chamber of Commerce and our faithful Rinky Dink members for a perfect day.
Colleen and Chris Sparkman and family of Massachusetts enjoyed their holiday in Roseville visiting family and friends. Several projects were accomplished at the Baker home.
Holiday guests at the home of Alene York were her daughter, Marie with children Lena and Elijah and a friend Maria Jeffers from NYC. Logan Nichols spent time with his grandparents, Don and Mary Sirgey.
All the Clark generation siblings — Linda, Richard, David and Phyllis — were home to attend the Roseville United Methodist Church Patriotic Celebration on July 1 with their brother, Phil Clark.
Expression of sympathy is extended to the family of Kenneth Williams. Prayers are requested for Sierra McKay.
Happy birthday wishes to Barbara Crippen on July 15 and anniversary wishes extended to Don and Mary Sirgey on July 18 and Buzz and Mary Harvey will celebrate 65 years together on July 18.
A simple reminder: Don’t take a day for granted, be kind, love one another and appreciate all you have.