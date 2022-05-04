Deb Calkins, Linda Baker and Alene York attended the annual Spiritual Enrichment event on April 23 at the Lawrenceville United Methodist Church. The program included a beautiful luncheon.
Our area was well represented in the Mansfield University Festival Chorus last weekend with singers Kathleen Kasper, Kathryn Sheneman and Bob Cooper. The performance of Haydn’s “The Creation” was spectacular.
Congratulations to Greg and Deb Calkins. They celebrated their 49th wedding anniversary on May 5. Also, Brad and Carrie Robbins will celebrate an anniversary on May 11.
Prayers are needed for Jean Barber and Marcia Loughner. Healing prayers go for Marty Baker recovering from hip replacement surgery.
Rutland Township/Roseville Borough Spring Clean-up will be held behind the township building in Roseville on Saturday, May 14, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. It is the same day as their recycling program so plan to take care of everything on one day. This service is free to their residents only. No electronics, tires, hazardous waste, paints or household trash will be accepted. Questions? Call 570-549-4503.