Verle Sterling is proud of granddaughter Jessica Sterling. Congratulations to Jessica, daughter of Daryl and Nancy Sterling of Roseville, who successfully passed her nursing boards and is employed in Wellsboro.
The poinsettias from the Roseville United Methodist Church, given in honor/memory of friends and family, were delivered to nursing homes and local shut-ins on Dec. 20 by Deb Calkins and Linda Harwick.
Despite 20-degree temperatures and brisk winds, Drummer Boy Kyle blessed Roseville residents with his first night drive through performance of Christmas music on Dec. 22. The second performance on Dec. 23 was also appreciated and a little warmer.
As a new year arrives, Pat Nares will celebrate her birthday on Jan. 3 and Howdie Harwick will turn 82 on Jan. 9. Also, George and Diane Stage will celebrate a wedding anniversary on Jan. 6. May they all enjoy their special day.
As we say goodbye to 2021 and welcome 2022 may we remember to be kind to everyone we come in contact with. Happy New Year and may God bless us all in the coming year.