Roseville welcomes Chris and Melinda McNeely and family to Pumpkin Hill Road.
Roseville United Methodist Church had a wonderful turnout for their Thanksgiving Dinner on Nov. 14. Those attending enjoyed a large variety of delicious holiday favorites.
The third annual Roseville Borough Tree Lighting Celebration will be held on Friday, Dec. 3 at the community center. Social time will be at 6 p.m. with a hot dog roast, hot beverages, make your own s’mores and cookies. Tree lighting and caroling will happen at 6:30 p.m. There will be a surprise visit from Santa (bring your camera). Come and celebrate the joys of the season with friends and neighbors. Cookies are appreciated.
Happy birthday wishes to Bev Wilcox on Dec. 2, and Bob Brodrick along with Alene York will share the date of Dec 8.
Orders are being taken for poinsettias for the Advent Christmas season at Roseville United Methodist Church. Plants are available in red, marble or white at a cost of $6 each. For information or to order, contact Deb Calkins at 570-662-3968; the deadline to order is Dec. 5.
Congratulations to Laureen Davis Wolgemuth on her beautiful vocal performance in the Hamilton-Gibson Musical Review last weekend in Wellsboro. She is the daughter of Rick and Janelle Davis and granddaughter of Annie and Phil Clark.
On Nov. 17, children from the Kids’ eXpress afterschool program at Roseville United Methodist Church prepared 24 Operation Christmas Child shoeboxes. Remember that all boxes are due and will be dedicated on Nov. 21 during worship service.
May this Thanksgiving season be one of many blessings and great promise for you and yours. Happy Thanksgiving!