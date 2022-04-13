Treyton McGuire and Makayla Ribble welcome a boy, Brayden, born on March 5. Proud grandparents are Joel and Crystal McGuire and great-grandparents are Wendy McGuire and Robert Holley.
Congratulations to Conner Shuman. Conner, son of Tom and Becky Shuman and grandson of Dick and Pat Brewer, has been inducted into North Penn-Mansfield High School National Honor Society.
Also, congratulations to Brody Burleigh of Roseville. Brody, a North Penn-Mansfield High School junior, was named to the 2021-2022 Tioga Publishing 1st Team Boys Basketball All-Stars.
Sad to report the Roseville community lost two of their residents last week: Alan Crippen on April 4 and William J. “Bill” Smith on April 5. Alan, born and brought up in Roseville, attended the United Methodist Church and was a vital part of their Patriotic Services. Bill was one of Rutland Township’s notable farmers and previously owned properties in the borough. Both will be missed.
Chilly air and threating rain did not stop 100 children from attending the Easter Egg Hunt on April 9 at the Roseville Community Park. Plenty of candy and refreshments were available.
Sympathy is extended to the family of Barbara Cooper. Prayers are requested for Chris Gilbert, Carol Dzuiba and Jeanne Wilber.
The Mainesburg-Roseville United Methodist Parish Easter church services are as follows: April 14, Maundy Thursday Service, 7 p.m., Mainesburg Church; April 15, Good Friday Service, 7 p.m., Roseville Church; Saturday, April 16, Prayer Vigil, 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. April 17, Mainesburg Church; Easter Sunday, April 17, 6:30 a.m. Sunrise Service at Roseville Community Cemetery with breakfast to follow at Roseville Church, Worship services 9 a.m. at Roseville and 10:30 a.m. at Mainesburg. May all be blessed with the joy of the Easter season.