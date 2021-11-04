Kyle, Roseville’s “drummer boy,” visited the borough on Oct. 29 playing songs and giving candy to the children celebrating Halloween.
Ken Powlison spent a few days in North Carolina with his daughter Kim Averette. He enjoyed celebrating birthdays and special time with his seven-month-old great-granddaughter Eden.
Happy birthday wishes go to Ross Neu on Nov 13. Upcoming wedding anniversaries include Joe and Donna Widger on Nov. 10 and Pat and Jim Ziegler on Nov. 12.
A memorial service for Ron Wood was held on Oct. 30. Following the service, a dinner was served to the family at the Roseville United Methodist Church.
Last weekend, Tom and Linda Dunkleberger visited their son, Jason and family, in Hershey. They attended the cross country run of their oldest grandson Jacob. It was a damp, cold day but the rain held off during the event.
Visiting Kaitlyn and Donna Baker last weekend was Scott, Wendy and Josh Baker. They enjoyed another great breakfast buffet at the Mansfield Fire Hall. The public is invited to attend their breakfast buffet on the last Sunday of each month from 8-11 a.m. It’s a great meal and all you can eat plus you support your local volunteers.
Prayers are requested for Tom Skovronski, Roger Rosscoe and Rob Miller.
Please note that the Roseville United Methodist Church Thanksgiving Dinner will be Sunday, Nov. 14 at 5 p.m.
Don’t forget to set your clocks back an hour to end Daylight Savings Time starting on Sunday, Nov. 7. Be someone’s blessing this week.