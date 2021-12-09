Roseville borough welcomes Rosaleigh Marie, born on Nov. 27 to Maddielyn Bauer and Kyle Edwards.
Ken Powlison welcomes another great-grandchild. A baby boy was born on Nov. 28 to Paul and Marlena Rumensky. The proud grandparents are Tim and Cyndi Payne.
Donna Baker traveled to Harrisburg to spend Thanksgiving with her family, sadly the family received word on Nov. 25 of the passing of Scott and Chrissy’s father, Bruce Baker.
The recycling bins will be available at the township building on Dec. 11 for Roseville Borough and Rutland Township residents only.
Congratulations to a special couple in Roseville. Ivan and Lois Mathewson celebrated their 71st wedding anniversary on Dec. 5. This date is extra special because Lois also celebrated her 92nd birthday.
Congratulations to all hunters. Jason Dunkleberger and sons from Harrisburg spent time with his parents, Tom and Linda Dunkleberger, and enjoyed hunting. Son Isaac bagged his first deer which had seven points.
A lot of activity took place at the Harwick residence. Chad landed a beauty. Ivan Mathewson, 92 years young, got his 100th deer. Hunting since a young boy he finished his hunting career with a 10-point buck.
The Roseville United Methodist Women’s Fellowship met on Dec. 2 to fill Christmas bags for shut-ins. Upon delivery a happy face was the reward.
Santa, Mrs. Claus and the tree was the hit of the third annual Lighting of the Christmas Tree Celebration on Dec. 3 in Roseville. A wonderful crowd enjoyed fellowship with friends and neighbors, refreshments and a moment of reflection presented by Pastor Kitty Keller from the Methodist Church. Take a country ride and view the Nativity display at the Methodist Church, the many homes lit with lights/decorations and the beautiful borough tree. It will bring a little peace and joy to your heart.
Sympathy is extended to the family of Ken Carey Jr., “Barney” Rush, Bob Dalton and Wilbur Crumb.
Mark your calendar: Dec. 19 for the Roseville United Methodist Church Candlelight Service and Dec. 24 for the Mainesburg United Methodist Church Christmas Eve Candlelight Service. Both services are at 7 p.m.