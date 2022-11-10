We are thankful for the beautiful fall days we have been experiencing. Enjoy it while you can, winter will be here soon.
Recent visitors of Phil and Annie Clark were their family members, Martin, Beth and Alison Clark from Michigan, and Tim and Rachel Clark from England.
Recycling day for Roseville borough and Rutland Township is Saturday, Nov. 12 at the township building. All bins are labeled, please use them correctly.
The deadline for donating shoeboxes to the Operation Christmas Child is Sunday, Nov. 20. One simple shoebox can change a child’s life, don’t delay. Pack one or more now and leave them at the Mainesburg and Roseville United Methodist Church.
Roseville welcomes Victor and Ashley Curtis to Pumpkin Hill Road.
Linda Baker, Alene York, Linda Lawton, Donna Baker, Phil and Annie Clark attended the “For Love of God and Country” concert on Nov. 6 in Wellsboro. A wonderful performance of inspirational and patriotic songs.
World Kindness Day is Nov. 13. Kindness changes everything; may we all look for the things we can do for others.