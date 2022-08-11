Darby Kasper, a third year LECOM medical student, recently passed the COMLEX Level 1 medical exam, an eight-hour exam which measures the understanding of biomedical sciences relevant to solving clinical problems and promoting osteopathic medical care. It is the first of three medical licensing exams required to become a doctor. Darby has just finished her family practice rotation and is beginning her surgery rotation at Arnot Hospital.

Eric Baker of California recently spent a few weeks with his mother, Linda Baker.

Wedding anniversary wishes to Pete and Marilyn McClure, 56 years on Aug. 13. Also, Debbie and Stephen Chilson will celebrate on Aug. 17.

Roseville Borough and Rutland Township recycling bins will be available on Aug. 13 at the township building. Once again, recycling is not being placed properly. There is a sign on the township building office door listing directions. This free service will be discontinued if rules are not followed.

There are lots of August birthdays in the McMullen home: Maeve Aug. 16, Esther Aug. 19 and Brandon Aug. 2. Katie or Grandma Laurie will be baking.

In addition to Mainesburg and Roseville churches, a few of the local businesses where “Buttons for Ukraine” can be purchased are Buildings, Inc; Northwest Bank and First Citizens Community Bank.

The Roseville Independent Baptist Church will celebrate its 150th anniversary on Aug. 21 with a worship service at 10:30 a.m. followed by a fellowship meal at noon. An inspiration at 2 p.m. and a hot dog roast at 4 p.m. will conclude the day. Come and participate in any or all of the activities.

Roseville welcomes new residents Julie Bellows, Don Bryant and baby girl, Cheyenne, born on Aug. 5 to Brian and Mary Ann Morrow.

Don’t forget the community picnic in the park at 6 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 15. Bring a chair and enjoy food, games and fellowship.