Kathryn Tice, granddaughter of Jeanne Sauer, is a student at Commonwealth University-Mansfield location. Katie recently traveled to Belize with other members of a short-term study abroad program to gather notes for their research topic. A wide variety of activities were experienced and enjoyed.
Happy birthday wishes to Linda Harwick on Sept. 3. Happy anniversary wishes to Sam and Diane Tumminello on Sept. 2; Bob and Kathy Dinger on Sept. 3; Rick and Deb Tavares on Sept. 4; Jeff and Lacey Kennedy on Sept. 5 and Phil and Annie Clark celebrating 67 years together on Sept. 8.
Last weekend Mansfield High School Class of 1973 held a two-day celebration for their 50-year reunion. A fun-filled time of reminiscing was enjoyed by 34 class members. Roseville resident Sharen Allen Boop and former Roseville area classmates Mary Kasper Higgins, Debbie Swavely Powlison and Mark Rizzo attended.
Prayers are requested for Barbara Ross and Verle Sterling. Sympathy is expressed to the family of Harland Evans, Carol Leber and Earl Walker.
Becky, Trevor and Katelyn Masterson visited at the home of Becky’s parents, Tom and Linda Dunkleberger. Great to have Colleen and Chris Sparkman of Massachusetts spend a week in Roseville to continue their projects at the Baker home.
A nice crowd attended the Mainesburg United Methodist Church corn roast on Aug. 26. The food was delicious and it was wonderful to see the many smiling faces.
Roseville and Mainesburg United Methodist Churches welcome Mansfield University student Jeremy Jacobus. Jeremy will join them on Sundays at the piano.
Another “Messy Church” will be held at Mainesburg United Methodist Church on Saturday, Sept. 9 from 4-6 p.m. The theme is “God is doing a New Thing.”
As summer comes to a close, may your Labor Day holiday weekend be blessed with fun, family, friends and safety.