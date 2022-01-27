Congratulations to Katelyn Zdanowicz from the Roseville area. Katelyn, a student at Bloomsburg University, achieved dean’s list status for the 2021 fall semester.
The borough of Mansfield was host for the Tioga County Association of Boroughs meeting held on Jan. 20 at Thin Line Tavern. Guest speaker for the evening was Erica Tomlinson, Tioga County Soil Conservation director. Roseville Borough council persons Mike Bergstrom and Donna Baker, Mayor Jeff Kennedy and Secretary/Treasurer Lacey Kennedy attended.
Expression of sympathy extended to the family of Coleen Rolison.
Really cold temperatures invaded our area last week; -20 degrees (below zero) is hard to handle especially when the power goes out. Hopefully this is not an indication of things to come in the weeks ahead.
Sympathy is expressed to Diane, Sam and Andrea Tumminello upon the passing of Diane’s father Burt Schweiger.
Recently, two congregates from the Mainesburg-Roseville United Methodist Parish passed away. A memorial service was held at the Roseville United Methodist Church on Jan. 21 for Kenneth Hicks and on Jan. 22 a celebration of life service was held for Sherry Courtney at the Mainesburg United Methodist Church. A luncheon was served following their services.
Your thoughts and prayers are requested for Marty Baker and Harry Morgan.