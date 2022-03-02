Marie York Ransom and children, Elijah and Lena, were guests of Alene York the weekend of Feb. 19. On Sunday afternoon, 26 family members gathered at Alene’s home for a belated Christmas get-together.
Happy birthday wishes go to Leslie Welch on March 23 and Harry Morgan on March 15.
Sympathy is expressed to the family and friends of Gregory Oliver, Jerry Smith and Nathan Bartlett.
Continued prayers are needed for the Russia/Ukraine crisis and for Elliott D’Andrea. Prayers of comfort and peace are requested for Lois Oliver.
Congratulations to Alison Davey. Alison, daughter of Andrea and Craig Lee, is a senior at North Penn-Mansfield High School and a candidate for Youth Leader of Tomorrow. Alison, her sister Abby and Andrea were former Roseville borough residents.
Update: Card sorting and packing of greeting cards for St Jude’s Ranch for Children project has been changed to Monday, March 14, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church in Wellsboro. Bring a lunch, extra hands areappreciated.
Kindness: The world would be a much better place if we all focused a little more on it.