Welcome to March and wind. Lets hope it lives up to its name — in like a lion and out like a lamb.
On March 14 we turn our clocks forward. Essentially, we change our clocks as a way of “saving” or making better use of natural daylight — more light, longer days. Spring is coming. I am ready; are you?
The recycling bins will be available from dawn to dusk on March 13 and 14 at the township building for Roseville Borough/Rutland Township residents. Please remember the guidelines and obey the posted signs.
A wonderful day of birthday wishes are being sent to Joey Jennings on March 15.
Sympathy is expressed to the family of Debra Jay, John Barr and Glenn Layser. Prayers are needed for Ralph Kunes, George Fethers, Sherry Shedd Brooks and Carol Baker.
After much discussion by council, Roseville borough has decided to discontinue hosting additional CHOP food pantries. Many thanks to all the volunteers; through their hard work the process of serving the needy with food ran smoothly.
If you or someone you know is in need, feel free to send an email to roseville1@empireaccess.net or a message on Facebook and they will put you in contact with a CHOP representative for an emergency supply of food.
Thought for the week: Smiles are free; please share them.