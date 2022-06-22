Jennika Morrow, daughter of Brian and Mary Ann Morrow from Roseville, was recognized as a Terrific Kid for May at W.L. Miller Elementary School.

Our Roseville area is blessed to have a large number of graduates to recognize; however, at the risk of forgetting someone, individual names will not be listed. We offer our congratulations to all high school and college graduates and wish them great happiness and success as they take the next step in their lives. May all sixth graders enjoy their high school years and gain good life experiences for the future.

Linda Baker recently attended the high school graduation of her grandson, Zachary Sparkman, in Beverly, Mass. The Dzuiba family is proud of their graduate, Glorianne. In May, Glorianne received a Doctorate of Health Sciences degree in advanced research administration from East Stroudsburg University. Glorianne is a teacher, assistant professor and department head at Mansfield University.

Now that school is out for the summer, travelers need to remember to slow down, use caution and watch roadways for walkers and bicycle riders. Wear fluorescent colors to stand out.

Two chorus and band practices remain for the United Methodist Church Patriotic Celebration. Stop by on Tuesday, June 28 and Thursday, June 30 at 7 p.m.

Congratulations to Brad and Carrie Robbins on the birth of daughter, Eden Renee. She arrived on June 14 weighing 9 pounds 2 ounces and was 21 3/4 inches long. Big sister, Ali, will be watching her every move.

While Roseville United Methodist Church Pastor Kitty Keller and family were away on vacation, the congregation was blessed to have district lay leader, Candice Chase, give the Father’s Day message on June 19. All fathers in attendance were honored.

Visit Roseville on Saturday, June 25 and enjoy area yard sales starting at 9 a.m. and stop at the Community Center for a delicious chicken barbecue with bake sale starting at 11 a.m. until gone.

Happy birthday wishes go to Deb Calkins on July 1 and to Ron Pazzaglia turning 91 on July 2. Continued prayers are requested for Linda Baker.