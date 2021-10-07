Linda Baker has safely returned from a much-needed visit with family and friends in New Mexico and California. It’s great to have her back in church to share her musical talents. The Roseville/Mainesburg United Methodist churches were very blessed to have the musical talents of Pam Moyer to accompany their services in Linda’s absence.
Happy birthday wishes go to Jackie Press on Oct. 11 and Pat Ziegler on Oct. 14.
TJ and Karen (Hicks) Layton from Alaska recently enjoyed a visit with Ken and Daisy Hicks. The main purpose of their trip was to help move their son, Jared and wife Corrina into a new apartment in Philadelphia but the best part (according to Ken and Daisy) was the car ride in this area to see the foliage slowly bursting into beautiful fall colors.
The beautiful weather brought an awesome crowd to the Canton Fall Festival last weekend. The festival displayed a wonderful variety of fall and winter crafts and, of course, lots of delicious food.
Roseville Borough and Rutland Township recycling will be Saturday, Oct. 9 at the township building on Roseville Avenue. Remember to follow the guidelines so this service can continue.
Welcome to Wayne and Wendy Willever. They have permanently moved from New Jersey to their home on Hickory Road.
Your prayers are needed for Karen Strange and Peggy Robbins.