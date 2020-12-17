Thanks to volunteers Gary Baker, Phil Clark, the Harwicks, Pete McClure, Bryan and Laurie Kasper for setting up the Nativity display at the Roseville United Methodist Church. Even through worship in person isn’t possible now, may the true blessings of the Nativity bring peace of mind, joy of heart and love all around our community and to every passerby.
Birthday wishes are extended to Brenda Husted on Dec. 23 as well as Mary Stepney who will turn 96 years young.
Sympathy is extended to the family and friends of Bernie Cole Jr., Gordon Harvey and Nancy Sumner Doud.
Prayer has been requested for Kelvin Morgan, Linda Hughes (a fire victim) and the many in the Roseville area with COVID. Take time to pray for one another, for our nation, for all essential workers, educators, first responders, health care and all others that come in contact with people during the course of their work day.