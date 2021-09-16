Fall is in the air — cool mornings are happening a lot, mums and fall decorations are appearing; it’s my favorite season. Enjoy the season at the Fall Fling Community Picnic on Sept. 25 at 1 p.m. in the Roseville Community Center. Hot dogs and hamburgers will be on the barbecue pit with all the fixings. Yum! Don’t forget your dish to pass. Feel free to participate in a small car show on the lot beside the playground.
Operation Christmas Child boxes are available at the Roseville United Methodist Church. Put those good sales on school supplies to work and plan to fill one or more boxes to bring joy to needy children around the world. Deadline and dedication is Nov. 21. For more info, contact Jane at 570-549-2658.
Expressions of sympathy are extended to the family of Wendel McClure and Lowell Coolidge.
I’m happy to report that Annie Clark is home. Son Timothy, from England, is visiting and enjoying time with family. Thoughts and prayers are needed for her and Phil as rehab continues.
Prayers are also requested for Karen Strange.
Reece White, son of Eddie and Heather White, has enlisted in the U.S. Navy. On Sept. 19 he will travel to Chicago for 14 weeks of boot camp and then be stationed in Florida. He will be trained in underwater welding and possibly unde water rescue. Reece is the great-grandson of Barbara Seeley.
Wedding anniversary congratulations go to Roger Rosscoe and Kitty Keller on Sept. 15. Ray and Teressa Kreitzer are celebrating 66 years on Sept. 19 and Tom and Linda Dunkleberger 50 years on Sept. 24.