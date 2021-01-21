Happy birthday wishes go to Sue Jennings, Ken Hicks and Frank Tice celebrating on Jan. 26 and to Jerry Stout on Jan. 28.
Sympathy is extended to the family and friends of Robert J. Heichel and John Wood. Please continue to pray for one another and our nation.
The Roseville-Mainesburg United Methodist Parish Pastor, Jane Montague, does an amazing job presenting a weekly online worship service for her church family. Her recent message was “What Are You Wearing.” I am sharing a few of her words: we should clothe ourselves with compassion, kindness, humility, meekness, patience and above all love, which binds everything together in perfect harmony. If we could spread love as quickly as we spread hate and negativity, what an amazing world we would live in. Let us be ambassadors of love, grace and peace.
Don’t forget to reach out to each other, encourage them to be thankful and to stay safe and healthy.