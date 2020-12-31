As we usher in a new year, birthdays will be celebrated by Pat Nares on Jan. 3 and Howdie Harwick on Jan. 9. Also George and Diane Stage will celebrate a wedding anniversary on Jan. 6. May they enjoy their special day.
Expressions of sympathy are extended to the family and friends of Fred Pazzaglia and Linda Farrer Doud.
Prayers are being answered; each day word is received of good news about Roseville area COVID cases. Keep your prayers flowing.
Mainesburg-Roseville United Methodist churches celebrated the birth of Jesus with a drive-in Christmas service on the eve of Christmas Eve, Dec. 23 in the Roseville United Methodist parking lot. Broadcasting over 89.7 radio station, listeners could hear the Christmas story and sing carols from the comfort of their car. The evening concluded with lighting a glow stick and singing “Silent Night.” Our charge is to go out in the world and live that story in all we do in the best way we can.
On Dec. 23 I was given the best Christmas gift ever over the telephone — Linda Baker played two beautiful Christmas carols on the piano. It was priceless! A tissue was needed. It is wonderful to know her health is improving with each passing day.
In the new year of 2021 please share love, joy, peace and hope with everyone you come in contact with. Happy New Year!