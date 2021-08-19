Congratulations to Mark and Kelly Heater on their recent marriage.
Alene York traveled to Indiana with her daughter, Marie Ransom, and children Elijah and Lena. The main focus of the trip was to hear Rob’s niece sing the part of Fantine in “les Miserables” produced by the Fort Wayne Summer Music Theatre.
Mansfield High School Class of 1957 recently held a mini lunch reunion at West’s Restaurant. Class members in attendance were: Wayne Beardslee, Alan Crippen, Diane Cady, Jean Doud, Jane Bonser, Bob Wandell, Bill Parker, Barbara York, Martha Simpson, Beverly Staron and Alene York.
The Roseville United Methodist Church prepared and served a luncheon for the family of Betty Smith after her funeral service Aug. 14.
Special birthday wishes are extended to Margie Hill on Aug. 20, Rich Jennings on Aug. 23 and Linda Dunkleberger on Aug. 25.
Mary and Don Sirgey recently returned from a month-long road trip vacation through 21 states, a total of 7,700 miles. Their fantastic pictures will always remind them of another great adventure from their “bucket list.”
Prayers are needed for Annie Clark, Linda Salevsky, Mike Crippen and Theron Pierce.
See you at the Strawberry Festival on Saturday, Aug. 21 starting at 4:30 to 7 p.m. in the Roseville United Methodist Church.