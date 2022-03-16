To the faithful readers of the Roseville News: For some unknown reason last week’s news was omitted from the newspaper even through it was submitted on time. I have combined the news and hopefully everything will be printed.
Sympathy is expressed to Valerie and Bill Baker on the passing of Valerie’s sister, Emily, and to the family of Glenn Bowen, Kenneth Clark, Jack Novak and Lois Patterson Oliver. The Pattersons were former Roseville residents.
Scott, Wendy and Josh Baker recently visited Donna and Kaitlyn Baker. Scott is healing from surgery to remove a tumor on the pituitary gland but still needs prayers for an additional health issue.
Prayers are requested for Mary Stepney and Charlene Aber.
Margaret McClure and Chad Woelfel are the proud parents of a baby boy. Congratulations.
Happy birthday wishes go to Helen Benedict on March 23; Daisy Hicks, Greg Calkins, Jim Ziegler, Ken Powlison, all celebrating on March 24 and Helen Burt on March 25.
There were two big snowstorms in one week; Mother Nature, we need to have a long talk. It is beautiful to see but no more snow please. Now that we “sprung” ahead one hour on March 13, let us welcome spring on Sunday, March 20 and keep that warm air around.