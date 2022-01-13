Roseville borough council held its required reorganization meeting on Jan. 3 at the community center. Re-elected officials include Mayor Jeffrey Kennedy and council members Mike Bergstrom, Harry Morgan and Dale McKay.

They join present council members Donna Baker, Joe Pratt and Joe Wilson. One vacant council seat will be filled during the council meeting on Jan. 18. Donna Baker was named president, Harry Morgan vice president, Joe Pratt president pro tempore and Lacey Kennedy, secretary/treasurer.

Auditors are Lisa Pilling and Renee Pratt, one vacant auditor seat will be filled on Jan. 18. Additional election winners: Linda Baker, judge of election; Lori Colon, majority inspector; and Renee Pratt, minority inspector.

Roseville council meets the third Tuesday of each month at 6 p.m. at the community center. The public is welcome.

Visiting for the Christmas holiday at the home of Ken and Daisy Hicks was daughter Karen and TJ Layton from Alaska and their grandson Jared and Corina from Philadelphia.

Linda Baker spent her Christmas holiday in Massachusetts with daughter, Colleen and family.

The Kids’ eXpress after school program at the Roseville United Methodist Church resumed their Wednesday schedule on Jan. 5.

Happy birthday wishes are extended to Pat Brewer on Jan. 21; Laurie Roof on Jan. 22 and Dorothy Fethers on Jan. 23. Extra special birthday wishes on Jan. 14 go to Dr. Robert Bair of Wellsboro who is 102 years young — awesome!

Come in out of the cold weather and enjoy the warm, friendly atmosphere at the Roseville United Methodist Church on Jan. 16 at 5 p.m. for their Soup Supper. Prepare your favorite and bring it for all to enjoy.

Icy travel and parking lot conditions on Sunday, Jan. 9 cancelled the 9 a.m. worship service at Mainesburg United Methodist Church and the 11 a.m. service at Roseville. After road conditions improved during the day, the 4 p.m. service at Roseville was held.