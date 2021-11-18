The Roseville United Methodist Church recently received good news: the meals packed from their Rise Against Hunger event in September have been shipped to Haiti by Convoy of Hope, a organization that nourishes lives through food assistance and other services.
Several morning frosts hit our area to dry the leaves and drop them from the trees. The frost also brought beautiful sunny days to confuse our minds, yet, we all know winter is coming. We will get what we see regardless of the weather service, farmer’s almanac or the caterpillar reports; keep warm and settle in.
A chicken barbecue benefit for Kody Chavez, a COVID patient in a local hospital ICU, will be held on Saturday, Nov. 20, from 1-4 p.m. at the home of Amy and Lonny Hurst at 994 Sopertown Road, Columbia Cross Roads. Contact Karen McCaslin 570-662-7766 or Amy 570-396-0344 for more information.
Roseville United Methodist Church’s 7:45 a.m. contemporary worship service has changed to 4 p.m. each Sunday and is going well. It sure is nice to see children and their sweet smiles.
Prayers are needed for Jeanette Brion and Kody Chavez.
Sympathy is expressed to the family of Timothy Johnston, Janice Kennedy, Jim Hammond and George Fethers.