Daisy Hicks enjoyed a two-month “rest and relaxation” time in Florida with her son Ken Jr. (Bud) and family. While there, she attended a bridal shower for her granddaughter, Angela, and the wedding to unite Angela and Charles Pardee.

Bill and Jane Cook celebrated their 59th wedding anniversary on June 22 and enjoyed a trip to see the Sight and Sound presentation of “Daniel.”

Happy birthday wishes on July 8 to Barbara Seeley turning 87 and Janice Rush 89 years young.

Plans are underway for the Patriotic Celebration in the Fellowship Hall of the United Methodist Church on Saturday., July 2 at 4 p.m. We are hoping everyone will join us and enjoy an afternoon of music and fellowship. A dish to pass picnic follows. A Veteran’s Board will be displayed; bring photos to honor your veteran.

A huge thank you to Nancy Alexander and Rodney Wood. For several years they have been instrumental in maintaining the beautiful flowers at the end of the “Roseville Green.”

Visiting family and friends in the Roseville area were Ellen Harris Dreese from Arizona and her daughter, Liz Shaffer, of Nebraska. Ellen is the sister of Linda Baker, Anne Clark and Alene York.

Linda Baker still needs your prayers as well as Barbara Lulevitch and Marjorie Hill. Sympathy is expressed to the family of George Cook and Diana Dzubia Wells.

Congratulations to Skyler Elyse Philpot, granddaughter of Dana and Brenda Husted, of Roseville. Through Nova Star Awards, Skyler was the winning lead actress in a feature film (age 9-14) for “Finding Love in Mountainview.”

Saurday, June 25 was a beautiful day in Rose-ville. There was lots of sunshine, yard sales and delicious chicken. We are very thankful for everyone’s support.

Happy 4th of July and stay safe.