The Roseville United Methodist Church will sponsor an Easter Egg Hunt at Roseville Community Park on Saturday, April 9 at 1 p.m. Toddler thru sixth grade are invited to participate.

Happy birthday wishes go to Carol Dzuiba on April 2 and Gene Seelye on April 7.

A new thing will be happening in the Roseville-Mainesburg Parish-United Methodist Churches. Starting Easter Sunday, April 17 and every Sunday thereafter church service times will be as follows:

Roseville — greeting and gathering 8:45 a.m., worship 9 a.m., Sunday School following worship.

Mainesburg — Fellowship 9:30 a.m., worship 10:30 a.m.

Change can be intimidating, but it can also bring energy. With God as our head, the traditions of ministry and love at Mainesburg and Roseville will continue to grow in new and exciting ways.

Continued prayers are needed for Marty and Carol Baker.

Congratulations to Lacey Kennedy of Roseville. Lacey received the 2021 Volunteer of the Year award presented by C&N Bank. This award focused on food pantries, of which she was very involved in Roseville’s CHOP Pop-Up pantry program. Lacey serves as secretary/treasurer of Roseville borough council and is a vital part of all borough activities.

Sympathy is expressed to the family of Scott Trantham and Chuck Cooper.

Last weekend, Donna Baker enjoyed time in Harrisburg with her family and attended her grandson Eli’s 10th birthday party. She also attended a bingo event with her daughter Chrissy.

Please plan to drive thru the line at Roseville United Methodist Church on Saturday, April 2 sometime between 3:30 and 6 p.m. to pick up and enjoy their pork and sauerkraut supper.