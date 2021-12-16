Several from this area stopped by the Mainesburg United Methodist Church Bazaar on Dec. 11. It was very successful. There were a lot of beautiful homemade items to purchase, a wonderful display of baked goodies (just had to buy more than one item) and their homemade soup — delicious!
Our December birthday list includes: Dec. 17, Joe Widger; Dec. 19, Laurie Kasper; Dec. 23, Brenda Husted and Mary Stepney turning 97 and Dec. 29, Mary Ann Cole.
Prayers are needed for the state of Kentucky in the loss of lives and communities as a result of severe storms, Marty Baker, Marie Shaw, Scott Baker, Pat Brewer and the COVID situation in Tioga County, especially families who have lost loved ones due to COVID.
Sympathy is extended to the friends and family of Bruce Furman, Ed Broadfield, Dakota West, Florence Harmic and the Rev. Darwin “Tink” Cranmer.
Kyle, Roseville’s drummer boy, will come through town playing Christmas music about 6 p.m., weather permitting, on Dec. 22 and 23.
The St. Jude’s Ranch for Children recycled card collection project will happen again this year. Only fronts of cards are needed; they are sorted and sent to the ranch where they are re-purposed and sold as a major fundraiser. Gather your greeting/Christmas cards and contact Donna Baker at 570-549-7161 if you have questions. She will accept cards until Feb. 1.
A reminder of the United Methodist Parish church Christmas services are 7 p.m. : Dec. 19 — Roseville Candlelight Service; Dec. 24 — Mainesburg Christmas Eve Service.