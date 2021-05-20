Roseville borough is excited to announce the opening of the all new Roseville Market. Located on Route 549, owners Nick and Jamie Bradford plan to open Memorial Day weekend with a variety of general grocery items, bulk foods, Hershey’s ice cream, dairy, frozen food, subs and deli meats. Stop in and welcome them to the area.
Happy birthday wishes go to Ivan Mathewson, 92 on May 26, and Kip Thomas, 89 on May 28. Happy anniversary to Leroy and Linda Kasper on May 29.
Continued prayers are for Bill Cook and Ken Hicks. Prayers are requested for Lucy Sargent and Jessica Tice. Expressions of sympathy go to the family of Chuck Williams and Lucia Huels.
Several people from the Roseville area attended Hamilton-Gibson’s Production of “The Last Romance” in Wellsboro. We commend the cast for an excellent performance and say “well done” to Roseville’s talented Kathryn Sheneman.
The borough welcomes baby girl, Ella, born on May 10 to Jaid Falsey. She joins big sister, Ivory.
Plan to attend Roseville’s Community Yard Sales and chicken barbecue on Saturday, June 12. The day includes sales from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Some yard sales will be on the community park. If interested in setting up in the park, call 570-549-2840 and leave a message.
The barbecue will start at 11 a.m. at the community center until sold out. Price is $8 per half, $10 per dinner (includes chicken, baked beans, salt potatoes and roll). Sorry, no pre-orders. Proceeds from barbecue will go to the Playground Fund to help build a barbecue pit pavilion.