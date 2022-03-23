On March 14, nine volunteers gathered at the Presbyterian Church in Wellsboro to sort thousands of greeting cards to be packed and mailed to the St Jude’s Children’s Ranch where they are repurposed and sold as a fundraiser. Volunteers from Roseville United Methodist Church were: Linda Baker, Deb Calkins, Alene York and Donna Baker. Note: Start saving your card fronts now for next year.
Prayers are needed for Chris Seeley, Bruce Busia and Gordon Wood.
Happy birthday wishes go to Brett Harwick on March 29; his day will be special just like he is.
I saw familiar faces while enjoying a wonderful pancake breakfast at Miller’s Purely Maple open house on March 19.
The Roseville United Methodist Church annual Pork and Sauerkraut Supper will be a drive-thru format on Saturday, April 2 at the church from 3:30 to 6 p.m. A wonderful meal of pork, mashed potatoes/gravy, sauerkraut, dressing, pickled beets, applesauce, homemade roll and cookies is only $10 each. Please support this women’s fellowship mission project, there are many needs especially global needs. On Friday, April 1 at 8:30 a.m. volunteers will gather to do preparations for the meal, help would be appreciated.
Roseville’s Kathryn Sheneman is cast for Hamilton-Gibson’s “Into the Breeches” at the Warehouse Theatre in Wellsboro. Show dates and times are: April 1 and 2 at 7:30 p.m.; April 3 at 2:30 p.m. and April 8 and 9 at 7:30 p.m.
The most important thing we do in life is what we do for others.