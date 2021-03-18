Our snowbirds are slowly returning home from warmer climates. Welcome back to Tom and Linda Dunkleberger. Tom had to plow before they could get the U-Haul to their house.
Helen Benedict will celebrate a birthday on March 23; Daisy Hicks, Jim Ziegler and Ken Powlison will share a birthday on March 24 and Helen Burt will enjoy her special day on March 25. May they all have a blessed day.
Sunday morning worship services continue for the Roseville-Mainesburg United Methodist Parish. In Mainesburg at 9 a.m. and Roseville at 11 a.m. service, the congregation will return to their respective sanctuaries starting March 14. Roseville’s 7:45 a.m. service will remain in their downstairs fellowship area. Easter services will be observed on Sunday, April 4; details will be forthcoming.
Sympathy is extended to the family of Beverly Mase. Prayers are requested for Dianna Dzuiba Wells, Ken Hicks recovering from pacemaker replacement, for Dixie Sheridan as she gains strength and healing and George Fethers as he begins cancer treatments.
The Roseville United Methodist Church pork and sauerkraut supper is on April 24. It will be a drive-thru event. More details will be announced soon.
Thought for the Week: Sharing your gifts by serving others creates a better world.