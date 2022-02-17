Your thoughts and prayers are needed for baby Elliott D’Andrea and his family. Prayers also requested for Scott Baker and continued prayers for the Russia/Ukraine situation. Sympathy is expressed to the family and friends of Marjorie Oldroyd.
Howdie and Linda Harwick celebrated their wedding anniversary in style. They are an amazing couple and have many memories and have had a lot of blessings through their 60 years. They enjoyed several dining invitations at area restaurants; Howdie was in his glory. They send thanks to everyone for the anniversary wishes.
Gary and Laurie Roof recently enjoyed two weeks in Negril, Jamaica with their daughters, Aury Roof from Roseville and Alicia Allen from Corvallis, Ore. While they were there, they celebrated Gary’s 70th birthday on Feb. 8.
Visiting Jim and Pat Zeigler for a few days were granddaughter, Abbey Wilkie, and her friend Abigail Maldonado.
A Fellowship Supper will be held on Sunday, Feb. 20 at 5 p.m. at the Roseville United Methodist Church. Bring a dish to pass to the downstairs dining area and enjoy the food and conversation.