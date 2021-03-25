We’re sending wishes for a fabulous birthday to Brett Harwick on March 29, Bill Chamberlain on March 31, Carol Dzuiba on April 2 and Gene Seelye on April 7.
Volunteers gathered on March 15 at the Wellsboro First Presbyterian Church to sort and pack recycled greeting cards for the St Jude’s Children’s Ranch project. Linda Baker, Bobbie Harvey and Donna Baker attended. A huge thank you for the card donations that were received.
Healing prayers are requested for Harry Morgan who is recovering from an infected toe.
The Roseville United Methodist Church Kids’ eXpress after-school program was temporary suspended due to COVID-19 restrictions. Beginning March 24, the program will resume on Wednesdays when school is in session from 3:30-5 p.m. Questions? Call Jennie at 570-537-3481.
An Easter sunrise service will be held in the Roseville Cemetery on Easter Sunday, April 4 at 6:30 a.m. There will be no breakfast following the service this year. Easter church services will follow at Mainesburg United Methodist Church 9 a.m., and Roseville United Methodist at 7:45 and 11 a.m.
Borough residents, here’s some exciting news. The Easter Bunny will visit Roseville this year. The bunny crew will make a stop in Roseville to secretly hide eggs on Saturday evening, April 3. On Easter Sunday, April 4 around 10 a.m., the Easter Bunny will ride through town on a white truck waving and tossing out at least one egg at participating houses, letting them know where eggs can be found. To participate you must register by noon April 2. Send a Facebook message (or call 570-549-2840) and include name/address, number of children 12 or younger with ages and anything to be aware of when hiding eggs. Hopefully this brings some Easter cheer to our community.
Thought for the week is “Be a blessing, be a friend.”