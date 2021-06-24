Roseville area graduates include: sixth grade — Ketcher Beals and Bryce Kent; high school — Alexandra Jenkins, Alison Koval, Emma Lee and Reece White. LeAnn Cole graduated from Elmira College, Nick Kasper from lineman school and Jessica Sterling from nursing school. Congratulations to all and prayers are requested as they embark on a new chapter in their lives.
Birthday wishes go to Bill Cook on June 27 and Ron Pazzaglia turning 92 on July 2.
Prayers are requested for Bob Dinger, Sandy Hamilton, Jim Dinger and Myrtle Chase’s family.
Attention residents of Bradford, Sullivan and Tioga counties: A free household hazardous waste event will be on Saturday, June 26 from 8 a.m. to noon at the NTSWA Center at Burlington. You must pre-register at www.NTSWA.org by June 24. An electronics recycling event will be on Wednesdays only from 9 a.m. to noon at both the Blossburg and Burlington NTSWA locations. You must pre-register, only credit/debit cards are accepted. If you have any questions call 570-297-4177.