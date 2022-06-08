Roseville is proud to claim the 2022-2023 Tioga County Dairy Princess. Congratulations to Sara Kennedy, daughter of Jon and Amanda Kennedy.
Prayers are requested for Carrie Robbins. Continued prayers are needed for Harry Morgan and prayers of comfort for Jeanne Wilber.
Saturday, May 28 marked the one-year anniversary of the opening of the new Roseville Market. It has been a wonderful year of seeing familiar faces, making new friends, trying new foods and enjoying the great hospitality of the Bradford family and their workers. The community is blessed by their presence.
Birthday wishes go to Evan Kasper on June 10, Tom Wilber on June 19 and Shirley Bailey on June 20.
The last of our “snow birds” have returned home; welcome back Ross and Louise Neu.
Recycling bins will be available on June 11 in front of the Rutland Township building.
Alene York had a wonderful two-week trip to Spain and France joining with the Mansfield University Concert Choir on their European tour. It was a treat to hear the choir perform beautiful music in numerous cathedrals. Thanks and congratulations to their director, Dr. Peggy Dettwiler for making it possible.
Are your taste buds ready? On Saturday, June 11 several flavors of homemade ice cream will be waiting for you at the United Methodist Church for their ice cream social. Stop by from 4:30 to 7 p.m. A meal of hot dogs, salads and beans is also available.