On Dec. 24, a Christmas Eve service was held at Mainesburg United Methodist Church. Special music was provided by Jeanne Sauer. A spontaneous Christmas Nativity pageant, narrated by Pastor Kitty Keller, was performed by volunteers. An epilogue, the Story of God, followed along with sharing the light of God through candles.

Donna Baker and friend spent the Christmas holiday in Harrisburg with her children and their families.

Congratulations to the following youth from the Roseville area: Martina Bradford, daughter of Nick and Jamie Bradford (owners of the Roseville Market) and Sara Kennedy, daughter of Jon and Amanda Kennedy, on being accepted for this year’s District Band Festival. Brenna Chilson, daughter of Stephen and Debbie Chilson, was named to the dean’s list at York College for the fall 2021 semester.

On Jan. 14, happy birthday wishes to Pastor Kitty Keller and Jack Nares, who will turn 82.

Saturday, Jan. 8 is Roseville Borough/Rutland Township recycling day at the township building.

Prayers are requested for Tom Jenney, Daryl Sterling and Sherry Courtney.

The Harwick family enjoyed a traditional New Year’s Day dinner of pork and sauerkraut. Howdie, who will turn 82 on Jan. 9, celebrated his birthday early with his family and, of course, enjoyed cake. It doesn’t matter what day it is.

The song, “The Twelve Days of Christmas,” took on a new meaning for the Roseville/Mainesburg United Methodist Parish during church services on Jan. 2. It is amazing how words from a song can be translated to the Bible. There are so many gifts awaiting us in this new year.

Save the date: Sunday, Jan. 16 at 5 p.m. is the Roseville United Methodist Church fellowship soup supper.