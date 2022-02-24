Twenty-five smiling faces attended the Roseville United Methodist Church Fellowship Supper on Sunday, Feb. 20. Tasty food dishes, plenty of desserts along with an abundant of fellowship was enjoyed by all.
Happy birthday wishes are extended to Nancy Alexander on March 5.
Donna Baker is very proud of her grandson, Joshua Baker. Josh was selected a member of the 2021-2022 West Shore School District Junior Honor Society at Crossroads Middle School in Lewisberry.
Jim and Pat Zeigler enjoyed a visit from their daughter, Shawna, Brinley and Naomi Crain.
Continue to keep Marty Baker and Scott Baker in your thoughts and prayers. Additional prayers are needed for Jason Dunkleberger, Gordon Wood and Crystal Jones.
Thousands of recycled greeting cards for the St. Jude’s Ranch for Children project will be sorted on Monday, March 7, from 11: a.m. to 2 p.m. at the First Presbyterian Church in Wellsboro. A lot of extra hands are needed. Contact Donna Baker if you are available to help at 570-549-7161.
Where would we be without awesome neighbors who come to our rescue? I am so thankful for all who assisted me with the water issue at my home; you are greatly appreciated.
The season of Lent starts soon. An Ash Wednesday service will be held at Millerton United Methodist Church on March 2 at 7 p.m.