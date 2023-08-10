Congratulations to brothers Tristyn and Connor Shuman from Roseville. Tristyn and Connor are members of the North Penn-Mansfield Jr./Sr. High School FBLA and recently attended the National Leadership Conference in Georgia. They placed fifth at states and ninth at nationals with their sales presentation for a frozen treat product.
The McMullen family will celebrate several birthdays this month. Happy birthday to Maeve on Aug. 16, Esther on Aug. 22 and Brandon (Dad) on Aug. 22.
The recycling bins will be available for Rutland Township and Roseville Borough residents on Saturday, Aug. 12 at the township building.
Thoughts and prayers are requested for Alene York. Alene suffered a fall and fractured her hip. A partial hip replacement was successful; she is doing well in rehab.
Troy Fair Demolition Derby was a joy for 94-year-old Roseville resident Ivan Mathewson. A huge smile was on Ivan’s face when his neighbor, Richie Spencer, allowed him to drive his derby car onto the track and wave to the crowd. It is amazing what a kind gesture can do for a person.
Recent visitors at the home of Jim and Pat Ziegler were Jim’s sister, Karen and her husband Bill.
Don’t forget “Messy Church” at Mainesburg Park on Saturday, Aug. 12 from 4-6 p.m., sponsored by Mainesburg United Methodist Church.
Be kind to everyone; you never know who needs the kindness you have to offer.