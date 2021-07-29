Roseville is so thankful for a few dry, sunny days. Unfortunately, everything doesn’t progress as fast as one would like.
Wednesday evening, July 21, many borough residents gathered at the community center to discuss flooding concerns. Doug Wicks, from the Tioga County Emergency Services, was present to help with questions.
Borough representatives will continue their quest to assist residents. For now the community center remains open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; remember to stop in and pick up cleaning supplies, hygiene items, food and water.
If you have questions call 570-549-2840. Their thought is “might not be tonight, tomorrow, or the next day, but everything is going to be OK.
Prayers are requested for Jack and Pat Nares, Lois Mathewson, Ross Neu and Carol Baker. Sympathy is expressed to the family of Eleanor Hamilton. Eleanor and her late husband Jim were former residents of Roseville.
Happy birthday wishes go to Mary Harvey on Aug. 1; Dana Husted on Aug. 4 and Annie Clark on Aug. 11.
Dana and Brenda Husted will celebrate 50 years together on Aug. 2; George and Dorothy Fethers 64 years on Aug. 4 and Pete and Marilyn McClure 55 years on Aug. 13. May they enjoy their day in a special way.