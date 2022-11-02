Five local districts have combined to send a Rotary International Disaster Relief Fund grant of $125,000 to the Ukraine. This grant will be administered in partnership with Rotarians in Kyiv, the Ukraine capital. It provides humanitarian assistance to a medical shelter by supplying beds, mattresses, blankets, linens and pillows and other necessary items.
The application process has included a District in Northeastern Pennsylvania, Three New Jersey Districts (representing the entire State of New Jersey) and one in southern New York State.
Past District Governor Mary Ellen Bentler from Rotary District 7410 in Pennsylvania and N.J. Past District Governor Ray Freaney have spearheaded the effort along with the support of the districts and their leadership.
Earlier this year, the Wellsboro Rotary Club collected $3,000 to purchase and send three Shelter Boxes to the Ukraine.
If you wish to know more or contribute to these efforts, contact contact Wellsboro Rotary at wellsbororotary@gmail.com.