Three weeks ago, the Wellsboro Rotary Club announced a drive to raise funds to supply ShelterBoxes to southeastern Poland to assist in that country’s efforts to cope with a massive influx of refugees fleeing the war in Ukraine.
The Club hoped to raise $1,000 to cover the cost of a shelter. As of March 28, $4,000 has been received which means that four ShelterBoxes will be funded by this area. Donations are still being received and will be used to fund more ShelterBoxes, either in full or in part.
The ShelterBox was designed by Rotarians in Great Britain and typically contains items such as tents for temporary shelter or shelter kits to allow people to build or rebuild durable shelters. ShelterBox also provides other aid items such as mosquito nets, water filters, water carriers, solar lights, cooking sets, blankets and mats.
A sturdy green box packed with the necessary aid items is often provided to families in places where ShelterBox responds. The ShelterBox is tailored to the needs of each disaster and location and therefore is not always the same.
ShelterBox Response Teams distribute aid on the ground, working closely with local organizations, local and international aid agencies and Rotary Clubs worldwide. The units are prepositioned in various locations internationally so that they can be sent to locations nearby with a minimum of delay.
ShelterBox is responding to the Ukraine crisis with a team on the ground in eastern Europe working to deliver emergency aid to people who have fled to neighboring countries as well as those who’ve been internally displaced within Ukraine.
The Wellsboro Rotary Club thanks all those in the Wellsboro area and as far away as Ohio who have contributed to this project.