The Eastern States Student Exchange and Rotary District 7410, which includes the wellsboro Chapter, are offering an opportunity for students to experience an exchange with a student from another country without the travel and expense of an in-person exchange.
In a structured, safe environment, students will be matched with a student from another country for a 10 to 12-week exchange supervised by vetted Rotary volunteers.
The goals of this program include:
- Development of global competencies and leadership skills;
- Facilitate meaningful discussions between students of different countries and cultures;
- Promotion of peace through the understanding of each other; and
- Opportunity to practice foreign language skills.
All students and volunteers will attend an orientation (via zoom) outlining the objectives and structure as well as potential online hazards.
Students should be between 15 and 18 years of age, have access to a computer or iPad with camera and be willing to engage with a student from another country. The cost is $125/student payable to District 7410. The program will run from June through August, with Aug. 31 being the end date.
While there will be structured discussions, the students are encouraged to develop the discussions further. The time commitment per week would be about one hour.
During this time of COVID, the hope is to allow for exchanges to take place virtually and promoting the Rotary Youth Exchange Program.
For more information contact: Anne Sehne, District Chair Youth Exchange, at asehneyeo3@gmail.com or 570-241-8101.