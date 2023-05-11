The Wellsboro Rotary Club will host the annual Paul Harris dinner on Wednesday, May 17, at the Penn Wells Hotel. Cocktails will be served starting at 6 p.m., dinner at 7 and the awards will be made at 8. One Paul Harris fellowship will be awarded to a member of the club and another to a member of the community.
The contribution to the Rotary International Foundation, which is funded by Paul Harris awards, not only supports the work of Rotary around the world but comes back to the district in the form of grants.
All members and the public are invited to attend. Tickets are $40 and are limited to 100.
To purchase tickets, contact Jim Tutak at legaltak@aol.com. Payment may be made by check to Post Office Box 961,Wellsboro, PA 16901 or at the door on the night of the event.