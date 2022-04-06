St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, Wellsboro, seeks to explore what Jesus Christ and his Disciples and other followers experienced in those holy days from the Triumphal Entry into Jerusalem on Palm Sunday through the Supper in the Upper Room and on through Trial, Condemnation, Crucifixion, Death and Easter’s Resurrection.
Sunday, April 10 the Service of Blessing and Distribution of Palms will begin in the church’s front lawn at 10 a.m., followed by a procession into “The Holy City” (that is, the church).
On Thursday, April 14 — “Maundy Thursday” from the old Latin “Mandatum,” a commandment that Christ gives us to love one another — we begin with a festive Agapé (love) feast, exploring what Jesus and his Disciples might have experienced at that Last Supper, including the traditional washing of the feet, a procession into the church for the Stripping of the Altar, and a Watch in the Garden as Jesus, James, John and Peter had that night in prayer (and yes in sleep, ie “Could you not watch with me but one hour?” Jesus asks his faithful.)
Good (“Goddes” in Old English) Friday, we walk with Jesus in the Way of the Cross at noon. We offer our prayers for the justices of and authorities of the world, those who suffer from injustices, those children who die, and those who minister comfort and healing to the suffering and dying.
On Holy Saturday, we wait in vigil and prepare those who wish to be baptized into the faith of Christ. The Great Vigil of Easter is one of the most magnificent services of the Christian year. It begins at 8 p.m. in the dark outside the church with a “New Fire” to be brought into the darkened church (following the ‘darkness’ of Good Friday and Holy Saturday).
Festive Easter services are held at 8 and 10 a.m. One special treat this years is that four choral scholars will be introduced from Mansfield University: soprano Hanna Worthington; alto Taylor Stevens; tenor John Christopherson; and bass Cody Ranck. In addition, a choral director intern will make her debut: Rachael Karwowski. Dr. Jurgen Thym will provide organ music for the celebration.
St. Paul’s Church is located at the corner of Pearl and Charles streets in Wellsboro. The building is handicap accessible. The public is invited to attend any or all of the services. For more information, you may call 570-724-4771.