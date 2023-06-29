Normally this column begins by discussing the gospel message for the upcoming weekend, but this week we chose to discuss an event that followed Jesus’ crucifixion and the effect that it had on one of Jesus most devoted followers, the Apostle Thomas, patron of our parish, whose feast day we celebrate Monday, July 3.
Thomas doubted that the Jesus, the one that stood before him, was the Jesus that died on Calvary, buried and who overcame death on the third day until Jesus asked him to place his fingers into the wounds on his hands and side. This is the same Thomas that was at Jesus’ side as he spoke to the multitudes and healed the sick, through good times and bad.
How many of us, reaching a broach in our faith, yearn to reach out and touch Jesus wanting to be assured of his message and redeeming love? This is where faith in his written word, the Bible and our Church directs us to spend time in quiet reflection, listening and contemplating Christ’s ultimate sacrifice for our redemption. He is waiting for us. All we have to do is call upon him. He will answer.
Mass intentions for this week: 7 p.m., Sr. Catherine’s, Westfield, for Robert Soyka, requested by Carol Harkenrider and 10:30 a.m., Sunday, St. Thomas, for Evelyn Reimann, requested by Dick and Craig Reimann.
Our sanctuary candles in both churches, indicating the real presence of Jesus in the Eucharist, are dedicated to the special intentions and needs of the members of our parish.
Readings for this weekend, the Thirteenth Weekend in Ordinary Time, First Reading, 2 Kings, 4:8-11, 14-16a; Responsorial psalm, Psalm 89; Second Reading, 2 Romans 6-4, 8-11; and Gospel reading, Matthew 10:37-42.
In case you haven’t heard, Joe and Brenda Cochran celebrated their fifteenth wedding anniversary during the last part of May with friends, family and fellow parishioners. May God continue to bless them in the years to come.