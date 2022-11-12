WellsboroMajor, USARU.S. Army1943-1963Drafted Aug. 7, 1943 at Altoona and transferred to Harrisburg for issue of clothing and orientation. He transferred to Camp Adair, Ore. for basic training. Upon completion, he moved to Hawaii and was assigned to the 715 Amphibious Tractor Battalion. He saw combat in Ryukyus Islands, Okinawa and the Philippines. Subsequent service included Europe, Korea, Japan and the U.S.A. Appointed 2nd Lieutenant, Quartermaster Reserve and later attended the Quartermaster Training Officers Instruction for 16-week course. Sent to Fort Devins, Mass. for a 52-week officer training class. Aug. 17, 1962, promoted to Major. Sept. 1, 1963, retired from service. During the retirement ceremony, he was awarded the prestigious Benjamin Rush Award from the Tioga County Medical Society. Medals: Army Commendation Medal with two Oak Leaf Clusters, Good Conduct Medal with three Loops, eight other service awards and decorations, with three battle stars and a Bronze Arrowhead.