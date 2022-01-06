The Salvation Army Williamsport Corps recognized two local businesses as part of its 19th annual Festival of Trees. The Trail Inn of Cogan Station received the People’s Choice Award, and Professional Lawn and Landscape Co. of Trout Run was deemed “Best of the Festival.” The Salvation Army will present both businesses with plaques in January.
The public determined the People’s Choice award winner by voting for their favorite tree with monetary donations at the Lycoming Mall and at sponsoring businesses. The ornately decorated Trail Inn tree was the runaway winner for the People’s Choice Award, receiving twice as many votes as any other tree.
The Best of the Festival award recognizes the tree that raises the most money overall to support The Salvation Army’s local programs and services. Professional Lawn and Landscape Co. was the “Best of the Festival,” bringing in more than $1,000.
This year 36 local businesses and organizations participated in the Salvation Army’s Festival of Trees. The Lycoming Mall hosted the tree display from Nov. 21 through Dec. 10. On Dec. 10, Michael T. Roan of Roan Real Estate auctioned off all the trees and the incentives. The auction drew approximately 150 attendees, including more than 50 registered bidders. In total the 2021 Festival of Trees raised more than $15,000— about twice the amount raised in 2020.
For more information, visit SalvationArmyWilliamsport.org or call 570-326-9187.