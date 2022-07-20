The Relay for Life Tioga County, PA returns from 5-9 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 27, on The Green in downtown Wellsboro.
The hours are limited due to the COVID-19 protocols.
Relay For Life is the world’s largest volunteer-based fundraising event. For more than 36 years, communities across the world have come together to honor and remember loved ones and take action for lifesaving change.
This year, Tioga County organizers have set a goal of raising $75,000 for the American Cancer Society’s fight against cancer and to support victims.
For more information, visit the Relay for Life Tioga County, PA Facebook page or search for it online.